TechCrunch Startup Battlefield is headed to VivaTech in Paris on May 24th to find and feature the best early-stage startup across Europe! In partnership with VivaTech, Startup Battlefield Europe will feature startups from across continental Europe working on the cutting-edge technologies blooming this Spring. VivaTech is the perfect spot to host our Startup Battlefield Europe competition as founders, business leaders, investors, academics, students, and media from Europe and around the world will descend on Paris to preview the future.

TechCrunch will host Startup Battlefield Europe at VivaTech on May 24-25 in front of a live audience and top judges, and we will live stream the show on TechCrunch, so the rest of the world can tune in.

The overall winner of Startup Battlefield Europe will also win €25,000 in no-equity cash plus an all-expense paid trip for two to San Francisco to participate in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch’s flagship event, Disrupt SF 2018 (assuming the company still qualifies to participate at this time). Apply here.

The Startup Battlefield has been bringing world-class founders into the spotlight since 2007, and in the past decade more than 700 contestants have gone on to raise over $8 billion in funding and rack up more than 100 exits. Our community of Startup Battlefield Alumni include companies like Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt, Getaround and Cloudflare.

TechCrunch doesn’t invest in Startup Battlefield companies (or any company, for that matter), but if Startup Battlefield were a TechCrunch investment portfolio it would rank like a top-10 VC. Instead, we tell the founders’ stories, uncovering the next wave of disruptive innovations and let our readers deploy the capital. TechCrunch charges no fees to Startup Battlefield contestants to apply or participate.

Founders that make the cut receive expert pitch coaching from Samantha Stein, our Startup Battlefield Editor, and the TC team. When the Startup Battlefield arrives, you’ll be ready to pitch your company to seasoned investors and founders in six minutes, and answer any questions they throw your way. If you make it to the finals, you’ll pitch again in the top-five for your chance to be the first winner ever of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Europe.

The entire event will be live streamed (and later available on demand), and carried on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

How to apply

Qualifying startups should:

Be early-stage companies in “launch” stage

Be a resident from our eligible countries

Have a fully working product/beta, reasonably close to or in production

Have received limited press or publicity to date

Have no known intellectual property conflicts

What do the winners receive?

Apart from the exposure that comes from pitching to the global TechCrunch audience, as well as the live audience of distinguished technologists, entrepreneurs and investors in Europe, the overall winner will receive €25,000 in no-equity cash plus an all-expense paid trip for two to San Francisco to compete in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch’s flagship event, Disrupt SF 2018 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at this time).

Who picks the startups that will compete?

The TechCrunch editors who run the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield competition will choose the finalists from the application pool.

Who will judge Startup Battlefield Europe?

TechCrunch will select judges. They will be noted entrepreneurs, investors and technologists with experience relevant to the category. A TechCrunch editor will moderate the judging, and cast the tie-breaker ballot, if needed.

What is the pitch-off format?

Each company will have six minutes to present. The judges will have six minutes to ask questions. Live demos are required.

What are the judging criteria?

One winner will be chosen from each category and one overall winner. The judges are looking for the company most likely to produce an exit or IPO.

When is the application deadline?

March 15th, 2018 at 9pm PST.

Will TechCrunch’s team help prepare startups for the pitch-off?

Yes, in-person training and rehearsal sessions will be required, as well as in-person rehearsal in the days preceding the event.

Which countries are eligible?

This is a global competition searching for the best innovators, makers and technologists from every corner of the globe. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the foregoing language, the “Applicable Countries” does not include any country to or on which the United States has embargoed goods or imposed targeted sanctions.

If you would like to apply — please click here.

Refer innovators you admire to battlefield@techcrunch.com

Questions? Get in touch at battlefield@techcrunch.com

See you in Paris!