Adikteev raises $12 million for its mobile marketing platform

French startup Adikteev raised a $12 million funding round led by Ring Capital and BNP Paribas Développement, with existing investors ISAI, Ventech and Laurent Asscher also participating. It’s also worth noting that it represents Ring Capital’s first investment after raising its initial $170 million fund.

Adikteev is an adtech startup that previously acquired Motion Lead, a startup that worked on interactive and creative ad formats for mobile apps, and Trademob, a startup specialized on the demand-side so that advertisers can reach a ton of users to foster installs and retention. Trademob can even retarget users from one app to another.

In other words, Adikteev looks like a complete mobile marketing platform to targets users at all steps. Around 100 people work for Adikteev in Paris, Berlin, and more recently New York and San Francisco.

With today’s funding round, Adikteev wants to grow in the U.S. In particular, the startup can predict the lifetime value of a user and adjust advertising bidding price accordingly. This way, if an intensive user stopped using your app, you can allocate more advertising budget on this user to bring them back.

Overall, Adikteev has worked with 500 clients to create 3,000 campaigns. Customers include Audible, Marvel, Yelp, CCM Benchmark and others.

As for all adtech companies, data and reach are key. Adikteev is competing with advertising giants and has done a good job so far. Let’s see if it can manage to grow on its own and acquire smaller companies on the way or if it’ll end up getting acquired by a bigger company.

