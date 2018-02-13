Volkswagen’s I.D. line of electric cars to begin production from November 2019

Volkswagen has been showing off its I.D. line of concept electric vehicles for a couple of years now, but we won’t have to wait long for them to actually enter production according to a new report. VW will enter production with the I.D., starting with the I.D. Crozz in the U.S. and the I.D. Golf-sized hatchback for the rest of the world.

We don’t know much about the specifics of the cars yet, beyond that they should offer all-electric driving ranges of around 300 miles, and autonomous features with at least a path towards full self-driving in the future. The I.D. and I.D. Crozz likely both have a street date of around 2020 with that production kick-off timeline, and VW has also committed to producing its I.D. Buzz all-electric microbus, with a target shipping date of 2022.

We’ll probably hear more about VW and its electrification plans at the Geneva Motor Show, which is coming up in just a few weeks.