PicoBrew announces a modular and scalable professional brewing appliance

PicoBrew today announced a new product in its growing line of brewing appliances. Called the Z Series, this product targets serious brewers with a scalable design that allows for greater precision in repeatable larger batch sizes. And with the largest model, the Z4, the owner ends up with a stack of slick brewing appliances that reinforces the thought we’re finally living in the future.

The Z Series uses the technology PicoBrew created in 2013 called Zymatic that allows it to brew using just grains. The new series features upgraded fluid distribution and heating components throughout the system. Each unit is stackable and rackable allowing owners to create a series of connected brewing devices.

The Z Series shows PicoBrew is pushing itself towards new markets. Since the original product, the company has been targeting home brewers with desktop appliances. And its latest device, the PicoStill, shows the company still aiming at small-batch processing. The Z Series is the PicoBrew grown up and ready to go to work.

Prices reflect the new target market, too. The base model, the Z1, costs $2,500 and is capable of producing 2.5 gallons per brew cycle. The Z2 outputs 5 gallons and costs $4,000, the Z3 does 7.5 gallons and costs $6,000 and the Z4 produces 10 gallons per cycle and costs $8,500. All models are available at a discount if pre-ordered before March 15.