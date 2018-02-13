Apple is developing a scripted basketball show inspired by Kevin Durant’s life

The Warriors are currently atop the Western Conference standings, but from the looks of it, Kevin Durant is shaping up to be every bit as in demand off the court. Roughly a month ago, YouTube announced that it was partnering with the star small forward’s video business to offer up original sports programming. Now Apple’s getting in on the action.

The company announced today that it’s partnering with Durant’s Thirty Five Media and Imagine Media to create a new scripted series. Written and directed by Reggie Rock Bythewood (Notorious, Get on the Bus), Swagger will be based on Durant’s early life.

“Working with Imagine Entertainment on this project is an unbelievable opportunity for our company, Thirty Five Media,” Durant said in a release tied to the announcement. “They hold a well-respected place in the industry and have such a proven track record, that they’re going to do an amazing job collaborating with Reggie to bring this idea to life. I’ve lived and breathed basketball since I was a kid, and the idea for the show draws not just from my knowledge of that world, but the unique personalities involved and the drive that makes young players’ stories so compelling.”

The show marks the second high profile media deal for Durant in the space of a month, though Apple’s approach is notably different than the YouTube partnership, which is primarily focused on short form sports and documentary content.

It also marks the latest in a number of recent announcements from Apple, as the company makes an aggressive push into original scripted content. The list also includes a pair of shows with Reese Witherspoon on board as producer, a series from La La Land’s Damien Chazelle and a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s 80s classic, Amazing Stories.

Of course, none of the above have actually debuted — and Apple has yet to really outline its play to take on the likes of Netflix and Hulu– but after Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps, well, just about anything would feel like a step in the right direction.

We’ll see if it’s any match for LeBron’s planned House Party reboot. This Warrior/Cavs rivalry is really starting to heat up.