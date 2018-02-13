Amazon greenlights the fifth season of Bosch

Amazon Prime Video’s longest running hour-long original series is back for yet another season.

The company has greenlit Season 5 of Bosch, the Emmy-nominated series based on Michael Connelly’s detective/crime fiction novels.

Bosch follows LAPD Detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch as he tries to solve the most elusive cases. The fifth season is based on the novel Angels Flight. An attorney is murdered the night before his civil rights trial begins, and the explosive case threatens to throw LA into chaos.

The twist? The call may be coming from inside the house, as leads send Bosch sniffing around his own department for the murderer.

Bosch Season 5 stars Titus Welliver (Lost), Jamie Hector (The Wire), Amy Aquino (Being Human), Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead), and Lance Reddick (The Wire).

Amazon seems to be taking a more concentrated approach this year. The company has greenlit a second season of The Tick, a superhero comedy, and Sneaky Pete, a thriller/drama.

Meanwhile, the company cancelled three original series developed under former studio head Roy Price, who stepped down in October amid sexual harassment allegations.

The company has since named NBC exec Jennifer Salke to head up Amazon Studios.