Look out Berlin! TechCrunch Disrupt returns in November this year

TechCrunch is bringing Disrupt back to Europe for the sixth time, and we’re delighted to announce that Berlin, the urban heartland of Europe’s startup scene, will once again be Disrupt’s host city in 2018.

Save these Disrupt Berlin dates in your diary: 29-30 November 2018

If you ask, “Why Berlin?” the answer is simple. Not only is Berlin still Europe’s most affordable capital for founders, it’s also an international hub, thanks to the vibrant startup scene there. Our Disrupt events in Berlin have attracted participants from more than 50 countries, including all the European Union members and the near and from Israel to Turkey to Russia to Egypt, India, China and South Korea, to name a few. There’s no better event to get a focused, in-person exposure to the European and international startup scene with two days of intense programming and curated networking.

We should also mention that Disrupt Berlin in 2017 broke a long list of records. At 2600 attendees, it was our largest Disrupt conference internationally. We had 416 Startup Alley exhibitors, a record for an international Disrupt and 888 CrunchMatch (curated Startup/Investor matching service) meetings, with 97% of startups telling is they’d happily participate in CrunchMatch again. Notable speakers included Gavin Wood (Parity Technologies), Cal Henderson (Slack), Ida Tin (Clue), and Frederic Mazzella (BlaBlaCar). Lia Diagnostics, a female founded company, launched a revolutionary flushable pregnancy test and became our newest Disrupt Startup Battlefield winner.

We are looking forward to bringing the full force of TechCrunch’s team to TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin in 2018. We hope you’ll join us.

Featured Image: Jean Claude Castor/Getty Images