Gillmor Gang: Dead Flowers

The Gillmor Gang — Frank Radice, Denis Pombriant, Doc Searls, Keith Teare, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Saturday, February 10, 2018.
G3: Promises Promises — Mary Hodder, Elisa Camehort Page, Lisa Padilla, and Tina Chase Gillmor. Recorded live Thursday, February 8, 2018.
@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @kteare, @DenisPombriant, @fradice
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
Doc Searls
- Bio In The World is Flat, Thomas L. Friedman calls Doc "one of the most respected technology writers in America." Searches for Doc on Google tend to bring up piles of results, owing to his work as: * Senior Editor of Linux Journal, the premier Linux monthly and one of the world's leading technology magazines. * Co-author of The Cluetrain Manifesto, a book that was Amazon's #1 sales & marketing bestseller …
Frank Radice
- Bio Frank Radice is the Managing Partner of Vida F.R. Company in New York, and BadCatCo. Promotion, marketing, media, and production consulting in London. Radice serves as Expert-in-Residence at the global marketing agency, Definition 6/TheNewsMarket, where he advises leadership and clients on strategy and issues pertinent to the evolution and transformation of the broadcasting, cable, and digital industries. He …
Denis Pombriant
- Bio Since January 2000 I've covered the emerging front office and CRM market advising companies and developing research and reports. 2000 (January) to 2003 (December) Aberdeen Group. A variety of roles starting as a Sr. Analyst and culminating as VP, Research Director, and practice leader.
Keith Teare
- Bio Keith Teare is a Founder and Executive Chairman at Accelerated Digital Ventures Ltd - A UK based global investment company focused on startups at all stages. He was previously founder at the Palo Alto incubator, Archimedes Labs. Archimedes was the original incubator for TechCrunch and since 2011 has invested, accelerated or incubated many Silicon valley startups including Quixey; M.dot (sold to GoDaddy); …
Steve Gillmor
- Bio Steve Gillmor is a technology commentator, editor, and producer in the enterprise technology space. He is Head of Technical Media Strategy at salesforce.com and a TechCrunch contributing editor. Gillmor previously worked with leading musical artists including Paul Butterfield, David Sanborn, and members of The Band after an early career as a record producer and filmmaker with Columbia Records' Firesign …
