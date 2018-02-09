Hulu’s ‘Hard Sun’ trailer definitely makes me want to watch the new series

Hulu Original Hard Sun is streaming starting on March 7, and the show looks great based on this trailer. It’s a combination speculative fiction/detective show, based on a rare PRE-apoclaptic premise: The world is ending in five years, but it seems like much of the tension of this show might revolve around who knows that – and who doesn’t want anyone to find out.

The show is from the creator of Luther, which stars Idris Elba and is a fantastic British crime drama if you haven’t seen it, and Hard Sun looks to be made of the same stuff but with the compelling twist of impending doom.