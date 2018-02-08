The first teaser trailer for ‘Venom’ has plenty of Tom Hardy, not much Venom

If you’ve been waiting to see what the new movie version of Venom will look like — well, keep waiting.

Venom stars Tom Hardy (!) as Eddie Brock/Venom, and the film’s first teaser trailer has plenty of Hardy as Brock, plus glimpses of fellow cast members Michelle Williams (!!) and Riz Ahmed. Sadly, though, it lacks any footage of Venom in-costume.

For those of you who aren’t comic book fans: Venom is a human being in an alien “symbiote” costume who first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #299. He was the villain in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, where he was played by Topher Grace.

Like everything Spider-Man-related, Venom is getting a reboot. A deal between Sony and Marvel returned Spider-Man himself to the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year, but Sony is also trying to build a separate franchise around related characters like Venom, Silver Sable and Black Cat.

It sounds like these new movies won’t be connected to the MCU. So what does a Spider-Man universe look like without Spider-Man? We’ll find out with Venom is released on October 5.

Featured Image: Sony