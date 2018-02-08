‘Pod Save America’ is coming to HBO

HBO is bringing the popular left-wing podcast Pod Save America to TV this fall with a series of hour-long specials.

The podcast is hosted Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Tommy Vietor and Jon Lovett, all alums of the Obama administration. They started out by hosting the podcast Keepin’ it 1600 for The Ringer (a site backed by HBO), before launching a new podcast in January from their new startup, Crooked Media.

The podcast offers a discussion of recent political headlines from an insider-y (but not too insider-y) perspective, along with interviews with liberal politicians (guests include Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren) and other newsmakers. Apparently it’s been downloaded 175 million times.

“We are so grateful that HBO is taking a chance on us, even though these live shows will have so few dragons and sex robots,” said Favreau, Lovett and Vietor in the announcement.

The announcement comes right after HBO aired its first special based on another podcast, 2 Dope Queens.

Featured Image: NBCUniversal/Getty Images