Black people in tech are still paid less than white people, according to Hired

Pay discrimination and discrepancies based on gender and race are nothing new. Unfortunately, it seems that little has changed over the years.

In the tech industry, white people on average make $136,000 a year, which is about $6,000 more than black people with the same level of expertise. It also turns out white tech workers ask for more money, according to Hired’s data. Hired’s data is based on its marketplace of over 69,000 people and 10,000 companies.

“The racial gap may be partially a result of black and hispanic tech workers undervaluing their skills, which is symptom of being underpaid in previous roles,” Hired CEO Mehul Patel said in a blog post. “Black and hispanic candidates on the Hired platform set their preferred salaries lowest ($124K). Ultimately though, Hispanic candidates are offered $1K more than their black counterparts. For comparison, white tech workers ask for an average of $130K and Asian tech workers ask for an average of $127K.”

It also turns out people who identify as multiracial receive less than people who identify as one race.

Other interesting stats from the report are around which cities pay tech workers the most (San Francisco at $142K on average), what type of tech companies pay the most (transportation companies pay $20K above the average) and how the average tech worker’s salary plateaus after age 45.

Meanwhile, cities like Austin, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. are becoming more competitive with the San Francisco Bay Area in terms of salaries offered to tech workers. Last year, for example, tech workers in Austin made 7% more than they did in 2016. In total, the global salary increased 5 percent to $135K from 2016 to 2017.