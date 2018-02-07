Viacom acquires VidCon, a gathering of YouTube stars and fans

Viacom has acquired VidCon, a move that seems designed to help the media giant connect with younger audiences.

Viacom’s blog post describes VidCon as “the premier event for the worldwide online video community,” drawing more than 30,000 attendees to its flagship conference in Anaheim, Calif. (It’s also held smaller events in Amsterdam and Melbourne.)

The company was founded by YouTube stars/brothers Hank and John Green (yes, it’s the same John Green who wrote The Fault in our Stars). Viacom says Hank Green will remain involved, working with CEO Jim Louderback (who’s also staying) to run VidCon as an independent subsidiary out of their offices in Missoula, Montana.

Viacom, meanwhile, has been expanding the events and digital side of its business. For example, it launched the Comedy Central Clusterfest last year, and it also acquired influencer marketing company WhoSay in January.

“We’re huge fans of the VidCon team, and we share the same enthusiasm for the power of connecting talented creators with their incredible fan communities,” said Kelly Day, president of the newly-launched Viacom Digital Studios, in the blog post. “This team has built an unprecedented live experience that brings together the global online video community in celebration of the people and platforms shaping the future of content, and we’re excited to join forces as we look to expand our slate of original digital programming and partnerships.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Variety broke the news that a deal was in the works last week.

Featured Image: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images