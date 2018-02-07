The maker of the Turing Phone files for bankruptcy and suspends manufacturing

Turing Robotic’s CEO says the company isn’t done. But it’s definitely hit another significant roadblock in its quest to bring some fun alternative handsets to the market. The Finnish phone maker’s story so far is one of delay after delay, and now it’s announced, via Facebook post, that it’s suspending manufacturing.

CEO Syl Chao didn’t offer up much in the way of information with regard to what this all means or why it’s happening, but there does appear to be plenty of insight floating around with regard to the company’s health. As the Verge handily notes, Finnish media has been reporting some major money woes for the smartphone startup.

The company set up shop in Nokia’s old stomping ground of Salo, Finland, hiring some of the phone giant’s engineers in the wake of its implosion. Turing also scored financial backing and a manufacturing partnership with Chinese smartphone giant, TCL.

In 2016, it switched from Android to Sailfish, adding that “We fully anticipate the Turing Phone to be shipped in the month of April 2016.” The company eventually addressed delays by sending out a pre-production model of the handset, promising to replace them with final versions.

A local publication recently broke the news that the company had declared bankruptcy, prompting the update. It was the first post to the company’s Facebook page to discuss its own product since August of last year.

“A recent news about TRI’s Salo company filing for bankruptcy may have sent an uneasy feeling to some of you,” the CEO writes. “We want you to know that this filing was initiated to temporarily suspend our manufacturing intentions in Salo, however it doesn’t mean that TRI is bankrupt.”

Chao certainly sounds hopeful in the post, but thus far, the company hasn’t given customers much reason to share in that feeling. Like other recent posts from the company, it’s littered with comments from frustrated backers awaiting a handset or a refund.