Mobility services platform Stratim, formerly known as Zirx, sells to KAR

On the heels of its rebrand in November, mobility service STRATIM has sold itself to KAR Auction Services, a car remarketing company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

STRATIM, formerly known as on-demand valet and car services startup ZIRX, powers fleet management for more than 50 companies, including BMW (DriveNow), General Motors (Maven), Ford (Chariot) and Toyota, to power their respective mobility services.

Through STRATIM’s vendor marketplace, for example, Ford can request gas fill-ups for its Chariot shuttles. The next day, a fuel company will come to fill up the tanks and then send that information back into the system.

“KAR shares our entrepreneurial spirit and has the resources to fuel our continued growth and expansion,” STRATIM CEO Sean Behr said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join the KAR family and deliver technology and innovation that power our customers’ fleets.”

STRATIM will continue to operate from its headquarters in San Francisco, but will technically be part of KAR’s digital services group. ZIRX had previously raised over $36.4 million from investors like Bessemer Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, BMW’s iVentures and others. The leftover funding rolled over into STRATIM.

Featured Image: STRATIM