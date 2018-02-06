Watch the live feed from SpaceX’s Roadster-driving Starman in space

SpaceX now has a live feed of its Mars-bound simulated astronaut, a dummy wearing the private space company’s new crew uniform. There are cameras mounted on the Tesla Roadster the dummy is “driving,” which was the primary payload for SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch, which went off almost perfectly as planned by SpaceX earlier today.

The live stream switches between cameras, including one mounted on the hood, one behind the astronaut’s shoulder and one facing back down to Earth. It’s quite the view, and it’s amazing.

This is easily the most fun payload ever sent to space, so good job Elon. Also, kudos on the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy ref.