Mixmax raises $10.35M to improve email

Hundred of startups have tried to kill it, but email is still alive and well. That doesn’t mean it can’t be improved upon, though. Mixmax, a startup that aims to make email more useful for businesses, today announced that it has raised a $10.35 million from Creandum’s Carl Fritjofsson and SaaStr’s Jason Lemkin. Previous investors Michael Dearing, Harrison Metal and Floodgate also participated in this round.

At its core, Mixmax is an extension for Gmail, Inbox by Google and Salesforce that brings new features like one-click scheduling for meetings, templates and the ability to schedule emails to these tools (with support for Outlook scheduled for Q4 of 2018). In addition, Mixmax allows users to easily track when emails are opened, which links people clicked and more. Combine that with copious other statistics and it’s probably no surprise that Mixmax co-founder and CEO Olof Mathé tells us that the service is especially popular with sales, success and recruiting teams.

The company currently has over 10,000 customers. Most of them are in small and medium businesses, but Mixmax plans to use the new funding to expand upmarket, too. To do this, the team plans to add a number of new features to the service in the near future, including a new mobile interface, embeddable calendars, support for voice dialing and SMS, as well as new team features and the ability to proactively nudge you to reach out to people based on your prior interactions. Mixmax also plans to use the new funding to grow its team from 18 to 50 employees.

“Email is the default communications channel for talking across organizational boundaries, but it wasn’t designed for business – we’re fixing that,” said Mathé. “We have solved a simple but all too common problem for people in customer-facing roles — knowing when to talk to which contact and how to reach them most effectively. Best of all, you don’t need to change anything in your existing workflow to reap the benefits since we sit on top of your existing tool chain.”

