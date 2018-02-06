Mirror raises $13 million for virtual fitness classes

It may seem like there are already enough on-demand fitness classes, but one startup has an idea for something a little different.

Mirror is debuting an at-home device that looks like a mirror, but also lets you see the instructor and classmates for fitness routines like barre, yoga, boxing and Pilates. I’m told that this is no ordinary mirror or video conferencing system, but that there also key metrics that measure your performance on screen.

And investors are already betting that this yet-to-be-released device will gain traction. The New York-based startup has raised funding to the tune of $13 million. Spark Capital is leading the round, with participation from Lerer Hippeau Ventures, First Round Capital, BoxGroup and others.

It’s a “complete home gym in a sleek high-design item,” said founder and CEO Brynn Putnam. It’s a “truly personalized, amazing workout.”

Putnam used to be a professional dancer with the New York City Ballet. She also went to Harvard.

Ultimately, Mirror hopes to capture some of the success that Peloton has seen with its bike and virtual fitness classes. ClassPass has also been a key player in the startup fitness scene, for both in-studio workouts and now video classes.

There’s a “re-emergence of working out at home,” said Kevin Thau, general partner at Spark Capital. He believes there’s a market opportunity for “high-quality connected fitness products” and that Mirror stands out because it connects you with professionals who provide real-time “feedback in how you’re doing with the given workout.”

But Mirror is not ready to share its pricing. I’m told it will be somewhere in the ballpark of other high-end machines. (A Peloton costs $2000.) Then there’s the additional content subscription.

While the product has yet to launch, I think its initial success will be largely tied to the price point. I’d personally drop a few hundred dollars on quality at-home workout classes, but not a few thousand.

I’ve yet to see the machine though and Thau reassures me that it’s a game changer.

It’s launching sometime in spring and will sell directly to consumers via its website.

Featured Image: Mirror