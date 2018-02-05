Watch how SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy launch should go

SpaceX is launching its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time on Tuesday, and preparations are well underway. Now, we also know how the launch would go down in ideal circumstances, thanks to the new animation above detailing the mission’s planned progression.

Elon Musk shared the short clip via Twitter, and it’s the first real look we’ve had yet at every step in the process and what the launch will look like in a perfect world. As you can see, it includes not only the Falcon Heavy launch, but also the controlled landing of the three booster cores that make up the rocket’s first stage.

Also, we get a good look at the planned payload deployment – which is basically SpaceX sending the original Tesla Roadster into a course for a wide, looping Mars orbit. Playing “Space Oddity” on the radio, while it still works. Plus, the dummy behind the wheel is wearing SpaceX’s new duds. Coolest launch ever.