Continental taps Nvidia for its full-scale autonomous vehicle platform

Continental is the latest top-tier automotive supplier to work with Nvidia, and the latest to announce its intent to build a full-scale, top-to-bottom autonomous driving system. Continental (which might be most familiar from its tire division, but which supplies a range of automotive parts and systems across the industry) will be using Nvidia’s DRIVE autonomous vehicle platform for its system, and hopes to bring them to market by 2021.

The Continental AV systems will work together using dedicated engineering teams provided by both sides, and with base technologies underlying the Continental offering that include Nvidia’s DRIVE Xavier system-on-a-chip, DRIVE OS and its DRIVE AV software offerings, the companies announced, and Continental will supply ASIL-D security certification expertise, as well as radar, camera and LiDAR sensor solutions.

Continental’s offering aims to provide automakers and other prospective clients with autonomy from Levels 2 through 5, which spans advanced cruise control features similar to Tesla’s Autopilot, Nissan’s PROPilot and GM’s SuperCruise, all the way up to true self-driving without so much as a steering wheel or a gas/brake pedal in sight.

Nvidia’s partnerships already span the industry and include many top-tier OEMs and suppliers, but Continental is still a formidable addition to the mix, and one that will help with its long-term positioning in the autonomous vehicle market.