Author Nick Montfort tells us how to define the future

Nick Montfort is a professor in MIT’s Comparative Media Studies/Writing and the author of a new book, “The Future.” His book explores “future makers” – people who create the future with their work. It’s a fascinating read and he’s a fascinating thinker in the space.

Our conversation on Technotopia started with the Norman Bel Geddes, designer of the World’s Fair the Futurama exhibits and went on to cover the loci of innovation and what we can do to better predict what will happen with culture and technology. Although no one can predict the future, notes Montfort, we can easily see where things are headed by extrapolating from the present.

Technotopia is a podcast by John Biggs about a better future. You can subscribe in Stitcher, RSS, or iTunes and listen the MP3 here.