Here’s how to stream the Super Bowl tonight

The NFL season ends tonight with the New England Patriots facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The game starts at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT and this year will be aired on NBC, meaning if you have cable or an HD antenna you can just tune into NBC to watch.

If you want to watch it on a device like a phone, tablet or smart TV you can download the NBC app or NBC sports app. Usually these require authenticating with your cable login, but for the Super Bowl anyone will be able to watch without logging in.

And this year for the first time you can watch the game on your phone even if you don’t have Verizon, either via one of the above mentioned apps or on the NFL Mobile app and the Yahoo Sports app.

If you’re on the web you can also just stream the game at nbc.com or nbcsports.com. And if you’re outside the U.S you can check out the NFL’s website here to see streaming options depending on your country.

Overall this is probably the best year yet in terms of how easy it is to watch the game, especially considering that mobile streaming is no longer limited to those with a Verizon phone plan.

