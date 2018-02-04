Video
Gillmor Gang: Day Zero

The Gillmor Gang — Denis Pombriant, Esteban Kolsky, Keith Teare, Gené Teare, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Saturday, February 3, 2018.

G3: BlameThrower — Halley Suitt Tucker, Francine Hardaway, Elisa Camehort Page, Denise Howell, and Tina Chase Gillmor. Recorded live Thursday, February 1, 2018.

@stevegillmor, @ekolsky, @kteare, @DenisPombriant, @geneteare

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

