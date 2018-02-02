Apple says some iPhone 7s show “No Service” when they shouldn’t, will repair them for free

Does your iPhone 7 say “No Service” when you’re oh-so-certain the signal is fine? Good news! You might be totally right.

Reports and rumors of a “No Service” bug impacting iPhone 7s have been floating around for well over a year now — and as of this afternoon, Apple is acknowledging the issue.

The company says it’s determined that “a small percentage” of iPhone 7s will claim no service even when service is available.

The bad news: it’s not an easy fix. A software update won’t help this time. Apple says this issue stems from a faulty logic board, which means they’ll have to physically repair your device.

The less-bad news: Apple will repair it for free, and if you’ve paid for such a repair already at the Genius Bar, they’ll reimburse you. You can find details on that here. (One catch: if your device’s screen is busted, you’ll need to pay to have that fixed before they can get inside.)

Apple says devices made between September 2016 and February 2018 (basically the entire lifespan of the iPhone 7) might be impacted, particularly those sold in the US, China, Japan, Hong Kong, or Macao.