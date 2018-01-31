The Last Episode of Crunch Report
This is the last episode of Crunch Report. It’s been an awesome journey but now to try other things. I’m not leaving TechCrunch, just to clarify. Watch the video and thank you.
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
