review
recap
report
hamze
you

The Last Episode of Crunch Report

Posted by
Next Story

A new study of Airbnb paints an ugly picture of the company’s impact on New York City housing

This is the last episode of Crunch Report. It’s been an awesome journey but now to try other things. I’m not leaving TechCrunch, just to clarify. Watch the video and thank you.

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • review
  • recap
  • report
  • hamze
  • you
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

A new study of Airbnb paints an ugly picture of the company’s impact on New York City housing

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard