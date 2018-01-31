Nintendo’s Switch took just 10 months to outsell the Wii U

Nintendo’s Switch has only been on sale for 10 months but already it has outsold its predecessor, the Wii U, the flop that heralded Nintendo’s first step into hybrid gaming.

The Japanese tech giant shifted a little over 13.5 million Wii U consoles across its entire lifecycle, and today Nintendo revealed that the Switch has reached 14.86 million sales to date. Business was so brisk during the Christmas period that Nintendo actually doubled its total Switch numbers during the three-month period, the Verge reported.

Nintendo had predicted Switch’s success when it raised expectations back in October and there had been plenty of supplementary evidence even before today. It raced past 10 million sales in December and then officially became the fastest selling console in U.S. history earlier this month.

Those sales helped Nintendo pulled in an operating profit of 116.5 billion yen ($1.07 billion) from total revenue of 482.97 billion yen ($4.44 billion) for its past nine months, both of which came in above analyst estimates, according to CNBC.

That progress has led Nintendo to raise its operating profit for its financial year by 33 percent. The firm expects a take-home of 160 billion yen ($1.47 billion) from revenue of 1.02 trillion yen ($9.38 billion) for the full 12-month period.

There aren’t any major updates in the pipeline, but we do have something unique to look forward to when the company launches its cardboard-based Labo system in April.

Note: Article updated to reflect that profit and revenue figures released today are for nine-month period not Q3.