Hulu’s Live TV app now lets you personalize the Olympics to your liking

Teased earlier this month at CES, Hulu today has quietly launched its personalized Olympics experience in its Live TV app. The company hasn’t officially announced the new feature, but the option to track your favorite Olympics events pops up when you launch the app today, allowing you to pick from various events like figure skating, ski jumping, snowboard, luge, alpine skiing and many others.

The company had earlier explained that it would soon debut a personalized dashboard for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games, which would allow Hulu Live TV subscribers an easier way to track the activity at the Olympics, including not just the events, but also other content, like medal ceremonies, news, highlights, and more.

The new feature, which pops up one time per profile, is straightforward and simple to use.

In the app, Hulu presents a list of the events with a little icon representing a sport. To track the event, you just click the plus sign (“+”) to follow it on Hulu.

There’s also now a new section called “Olympics Preview,” where Hulu already has some Olympics-related videos available. This includes highlights from the Sochi 2014 games, background on the U.S. Olympics team, and a PyeongChang Preview, among other things.

The ability to customize the content arising from a large-scale event like the Olympics is a differentiator for Hulu in the battle with rival streaming services including on-demand competitors like Netflix and Amazon, as well as the newer live TV services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and others.

It’s also an example of how a TV streaming service can offer a better experience than traditional network TV by offering a personalized experience that goes beyond tools like a watchlist for your shows or recommendations based on viewing patterns.

The new Olympics feature is live now on the Hulu mobile app, but it hasn’t yet appeared on the web version of Hulu at the time of writing.

It’s also available on living room devices, where you can click the link at the top-right corner of the “Olympics Home” collection then choose “Pick your Favorites.”

