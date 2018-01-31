Asana raises $75M Series D led by Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management

Asana, the productivity and collaboration service, is getting a major infusion of cash after Generation Investment Management, a London-based firm backed by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, led a $75 million investment.

Investment Management was joined in this Series D round by existing backers 8VC, Founders Fund, Y Combinator President Sam Altman who also participated in the round. Asana co-founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz, who co-founded Facebook, was also in.

The deal will see Colin le Duc, a co-founder and partner at Generation, join the six-year-old startup’s board.

Asana said in a blog post that 45 percent of its 30,000 paying customer base is located outside of the U.S.. Some of its high-profile names include Tesco, Sky, Danone, Chanel and Spotify. In that light, it is planning to introduce Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese versions of its service having recently rolled out support for French and German.

This new round included, Asana has now raised $168 million from investors. Business Insider reported that the startup is now valued at $900 million. If correct, that would represent quite a jump on the $600 million valuation that it commanded when it closed its $50 million Series C in 2016.