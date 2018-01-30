Watch Evangeline Lilly get all the cool toys in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ trailer

Evangeline Lilly moves up to superhero status alongside Paul Rudd in Marvel’s sequel to Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, which hits theaters on July 6, 2018. The first trailer for the movie shows Wasp in action plenty, and also contains a whole lot of Michael Douglas, plus what seems like jokes that land better than those peppered throughout the first installment.

This should be an interesting follow-up, given how many of other Marvel franchises have progressed over the years. Ant-Man seemed like it had the potential to be the most lighthearted of the bunch, given the hero features, his characterization in the comics and the choice of Paul Rudd to portray him. But movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok have surpassed the original in terms of general goofiness – to their credit.

We also get our first look at The Ghost in this trailer, likely the main villain of the piece. He also looks faithful to the comic book incarnation, and should be a creepy foil for Lilly and Rudd in protagonist mode.