Crunch Report | Elon Musk’s flamethrowers bring in $5 million so far

Uber's India rival Ola is expanding to Australia in first overseas move

    1. Elon Musk’s flamethrower has already made well over $3.5 million
    2. Google confirms investment in Indonesia’s ride-hailing leader Go-Jek
    3. Facebook will start prioritizing local news in user feeds

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Up Next

Uber's India rival Ola is expanding to Australia in first overseas move

