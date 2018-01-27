Gillmor Gang: Body Language
Next Story
Scout networks are latest VC salvo in war for founders
The Gillmor Gang — Doc Searls, Esteban Kolsky, Denis Pombriant, Keith Teare, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, January 26, 2018.
G3: White Roses — Halley Suitt Tucker, Francine Hardaway, Maria Ogneva, and Tina Chase Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, January 26, 2018.
@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @ekolsky, @kteare, @DenisPombriant
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
G3: White Roses
0
SHARES