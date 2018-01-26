Report: More startup lawyers are accepting cryptocurrencies as payment

A growing number of law firms working with startups are beginning to accept their payment in cryptocurrencies, according to a new report by the trade-focused outlet Law.com.

Some of the attorneys surveyed in the story say they’re perfectly happy with the development. Others worry about the cryptocurrencies’ volatility. Either way, the lawyers suggest that they increasingly have no choice. In order to land the growing number of businesses launched by cryptocurrency entrepreneurs, they have to show that they’re invested in what their clients are building. Often, too, the founders’ wealth has been accumulated in bitcoin, which makes it unavoidable.

It’s an interesting shift, and one that’s very reminiscent of service providers who were paid in equity during the go-go dot.com days of the late ’90s, a move that paid off hugely for some and far less profitably for others. A practitioner who was paid in Bitcoin, for example, would have seen the value of that payment bounce all over the place in recent months.

It isn’t just solo practitioners, either, says the report. The international law firm Perkins Coie has apparently been accepting bitcoin payments since 2013. Other firms to accept cryptocurrency include Steptoe & Johnson and Frost Brown Todd.

Of course, beyond the risk the move represents for the law firms, accepting cryptocurrency is, in some ways, trickier than accepting equity in lieu of traditional payment. For example, as the story notes, accepting bitcoin can involve having to trace it to ensure it hasn’t come from illegal activity.

“I like the anonymity of it,” criminal defense attorney Jay Cohen tells Law.com. “But at the same time, I had to decline to represent people who wanted to do it because I don’t want to be investigated by anyone.”

