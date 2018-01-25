Shadow launches its cloud computer for gamers in the UK

French startup Blade, the company behind Shadow, is launching its cloud gaming service in the U.K. Just like in the U.S., the company is starting with a pre-sale before accepting all customers.

For a flat monthly fee, you can rent a gaming PC in a data center near you. You can then access this beefy computer using desktop and mobile apps as well as the company’s own little box. It’s a full-fledged Windows 10 instance — you can install Steam, Battle.net or whatever you want.

And British customers will get the exact same specs. Each user gets a high-end dedicated Nvidia GPU — the company is currently using a mix of GeForce GTX 1080 and Quadro P5000. You also get 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and eight threads on an Intel Xeon 2620 processor. The company says it’s a high-end gaming machine worth around $2,100/£1,500.

Now let’s talk about pricing. You can get a Shadow instance for £26.95 per month with a one-year commitment, £32.95 per month for a three-month commitment and £39.95/month without any commitment. Even if you choose to commit, you don’t have to pay everything upfront — you’ll get charged every month. Plans cost nearly the same price in France and the U.S.

Finally, you can also get Shadow’s own little box that you can plug directly to your TV or a monitor. You can rent it for an additional £7.95 per month or pay £109.95 once. The first 500 British subscribers will get it for free.

Finally, make sure you have a fast and stable connection before subscribing to Shadow.