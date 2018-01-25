PUBG takes the Chicken Dinner with 4 million players on Xbox alone

People like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the game where you basically re-enact a version of Battle Royale with you as one of the contestants in the human survival game. It had huge success in alpha prior to its full launch on PC, and now we know that console gamers also love the heck out of it – despite reports of buggy experiences with the Xbox One version.

Bugs aside, Xbox One’s PUBG player community now exceeds four million people. That’s a really big number, especially considering that PUBG for Xbox One only came out last month, and that the total number of console sales to date for the Xbox One is somewhere around 30 million based on current estimates.

If you read this because you don’t know what the heck ‘PUBG’ is, then now is the time to find out: Microsoft just pushed an update for the game with a bunch of bug fixes and content additions, and it’s giving people who buy the game before the end of this month bonus in-game credits to dress up your character.