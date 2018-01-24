Mo’Nique calls for a boycott of Netflix

Mo’Nique, legendary comedian and Academy Award winner, is calling out Netflix for allegedly offering her $500,000 for a stand-up comedy special while offering millions to Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, and Chris Rock.

In a tweet, Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netflix on the grounds of color and gender bias:

#BOYCOTT NETFLIX FIR COLOR BIAS AND GENDER BIAS. PLEASE STAND WITH ME. I LOVE US. https://t.co/UDdpx0xz5b — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) January 19, 2018

She also posted a video on Instagram describing her negotiations with Netflix:

In the video, Mo’Nique explains that her team brought up Amy Schumer’s $11 million offer and asked why there was such a disparity between Schumer’s offer and Mo’Nique’s. Netflix allegedly responded that they don’t look at resumes, but used Schumer’s sold-out MSG arena and a big blockbuster movie over the summer as justification for her offer.

“Is that not Amy Schumer’s resume?” asks Mo’Nique.

According to the comedian, Chappelle and Rock were offered $20 million, and Schumer allegedly received $13 million after retroactively negotiating for an extra $2 million.

Since Mo’Nique’s call for a boycott, Wanda Sykes has joined in saying she was offered less than half of Mo’Nique’s $500K.

.@moworldwide, thank you for speaking out. @netflix offered me less than half of your $500k. I was offended but found another home. #EPIX — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 21, 2018

Netflix does not comment on contract negotiations, but we reached out and will update the post if we hear back.

Featured Image: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images