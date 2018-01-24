Havenly raises $12.5 million for decorating your home

When it comes to interior decorating, some people could use a little professional advice. But it’s not cheap, with the average designer charging over $5,000.

Havenly, a Denver-based startup, thinks it can change that. Its platform pairs consumers with stylists offering virtual guidance.

After gaining early traction since it launched in 2014, the startup is raising a $12.5 million Series B led by Foundry Group, with participation from Industry Ventures, Chicago Ventures and Kickstart Fund. The startup raised over $13 million previously.

Havenly works with over 400 vendors and has “everything all in one place at the best price possible,” co-founder and CEO Lee Mayer told TechCrunch. Wayfair, West Elm and Target are amongst the many brands showcasing items on Havenly.

Users fill out a style profile and find a professional that’s tailored to their needs. Prices range from $79 to $199 for layout recommendations, with the more expensive plan including 3D renderings.

It’s not the only startup looking to disrupt the home design space. There’s Laurel & Wolf and there was also Dot & Bo, which shut down.

But in some ways, Mayer feels like social media is the biggest competitor for Havenly’s targeted demographic of 20 and 30-something females. The business is “competing with them going to Pinterest,” she said.

Yet once a user signs up for Havenly, they are usually loyal. More often than not, they return for additional design projects.

Havenly has additionally been experimenting with free offerings like product questions, where consumers can engage with designers about potential purchases. It also now has a gift registry.

Featured Image: Havenly