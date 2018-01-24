Apple wants to gather all your medical records in the Health app

Apple announced a new health effort as part of iOS 11.3. The new Health Records section in the Health app lets you gather and view all your medical records. The company is partnering with hospitals and clinics.

Apple released the first beta version of iOS 11.3 today. While the new version of iOS is going to remain in beta testing for a couple of months, it should be available as a free download to all iPhone users pretty soon.

Health Records is going to be a new menu in the Health Data section of the Health app. You’ll be able to add any file to this menu as long as it’s a CDA file (Clinical Document Architecture). Some hospitals already email you those files or make them available on their website. But Apple wants to automate this process.

Johns Hopkins Medicine, Cedars-Sinai, Penn Medicine and others are already testing the feature with their patients. Health Records is based on on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), a standard when it comes to data formats and APIs.

So it means that those hospitals and clinics will be able to push this data to your phone directly. You’ll receive a notification alerting you that you just received a new medical record. Data is encrypted on your phone and protected by your passcode.

And it looks very thorough based on the screenshot. You’ll be able to list your allergies, medications, immunizations and lab results in the Health app.

This could be particularly useful for patients who get a lot of lab results to track cholesterol or something else. Newest results appear at the top of the Healthcare Records timeline.

It’s going to be hard to convince every single hospital and clinic around the U.S. and around the world to adopt the new Health Records feature. But here’s a list of all the institutions participating in the beta test:

Johns Hopkins Medicine – Baltimore, Maryland

Cedars-Sinai – Los Angeles, California

Penn Medicine – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Geisinger Health System – Danville, Pennsylvania

UC San Diego Health – San Diego, California

UNC Health Care – Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Rush University Medical Center – Chicago, Illinois

Dignity Health – Arizona, California and Nevada

Ochsner Health System – Jefferson Parish, Louisiana

MedStar Health – Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia

OhioHealth – Columbus, Ohio

Cerner Healthe Clinic – Kansas City, Missouri

