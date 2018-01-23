The clock is running out on your chance to compete in the very first TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Dubai hosted by Area 2071 in January 2019. The application window closes on January 25th, 2018 at 9 p.m. PST. That means you have just 48 hours left to get the job done. Apply today.

Startup Battlefield Dubai takes a different approach than our previous competitions. Let’s review, shall we? First, we’re looking for early-stage startups with products or services in the following three categories: governance, logistics and distribution. TechCrunch editors will select five contenders for each category to compete in the pitch-off.

If you’re nervous about pitching, don’t stress. We’ve got you covered. All 15 startups will receive expert pitch-off coaching from TechCrunch editors, so you’ll be at your best in front of both a live audience and a global one. Yes, the entire competition will live stream around the world on TechCrunch.com; you can watch it later on-demand, too.

Teams from each category will have six minutes to pitch their company to a panel of judges with expertise relevant to that given theme (expect a mix of investors, entrepreneurs and technologists). The judges will then have up to six minutes to grill each team, so be prepared — no softball questions here.

The judges will narrow the field to five startups for a second round of pitching. And that brings us to Startup Battlefield Dubai’s second big difference; we’ve added more ways to win.

The judges will choose one winner from each category and one grand-prize winner — the Startup Battlefield Dubai champion. All four winning teams receive an invitation to participate in Area 2071’s incubator program (including accommodation and visa sponsorship).

The United Arab Emirate’s new innovation hub, Area 2071 aims to help develop companies looking to solve big challenges around the world. Incubator participants gain access to Area 2071’s network of corporate partners, government entities, designers and lawyers — invaluable guidance for startups looking to scale.

Of course, we’ve saved the best rewards for the Startup Battlefield Dubai champion. The grand-prize winner receives a US$50,000 cash prize (TechCrunch takes no equity or fees), and a paid trip for two to compete in the Startup Battlefield in San Francisco at Disrupt SF 2019 (if the company still qualifies at the time).

When you compete in a Startup Battlefield, regardless of the outcome, you join the ranks of Battlefield alumni. This community consists of almost 800 companies that have collectively raised more than $8 billion and produced more than 100 exits. You might recognize a few, such as Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt, Getaround and Cloudflare. This is your chance to join them.

You probably have lots of questions (like how we define governance, logistics and distribution, what countries are eligible to participate and more). Good news; we have answers, and you’ll find on our Startup Battlefield Dubai FAQ.

This is your opportunity to introduce your company to a global audience and take your business to a new level. Don’t throw away your shot to compete in Startup Battlefield Dubai. Apply right now.