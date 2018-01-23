News
Crunch Report | DJI unveils new Mavic Air

Nike just released its first shoe with an all-foam bottom

      1. DJI’s $799 ‘smartphone-size’ Mavic Air drone starts shipping January 28
      2. Twitter COO Anthony Noto resigns to become SoFi CEO
      3. The Apple HomePod ships February 9 for $349, available to order this Friday

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

