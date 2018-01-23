Adobe Photoshop CC now makes selecting objects a one-click affair

Adobe is launching an update to Photoshop CC today that includes a number of new features, including better support for high density monitors and the Microsoft dial for Windows users. But the highlight of the release is the new Select Subject tool that uses Adobe’s Sensei AI platform to make selecting objects as simple as a click.

Selecting objects in an image typically takes a bit of work and while the selection tools in Photoshop have improved over the years, it still takes a good bit of manual work to ensure that you only select the parts you want. The promise here is that even though Select Subject isn’t always going to be the perfect solution, the tool will give you a quick starting selection that’s typically far better than what you would get with existing tools.

In return, though, you don’t get a lot of manual control over the selection process as the machine learning-powered tools will decide which objects are in the image and which they should select. You simply click “Select > Subject” and Photoshop will do the rest.

Other new features in this update include the aforementioned support for high density monitors on Windows 10, which means Photoshop will now automatically adjust itself based on your Windows scaling settings, as well as some other improvements to the select and masking tools. If you are using the Microsoft Dial, you’ll now also be able to change brush settings with your favorite desktop hockey puck.

Adobe XD

The other Creative Cloud tool that’s getting an update today is Adobe XD, the company’s tool for designing and prototyping websites and mobile apps. XD users get support for multiple third-party tools, including Zeplin, Avocode, Sympli, ProtoPie and Kite Compositor, which allow you to start your design in those tools and then bring them to XD. For now, this feature is only available on the Mac (because these are Mac tools), but the company will likely offer similar integrations on Windows in the future.

In addition, Dropbox users can now preview the first artboard in their XD files right in their folders without downloading the files first.