Nike’s PG2 light-up sneakers are for PlayStation fanatics

Gamers worldwide! Nike, PlayStation and Oklahoma Thunder player Paul George have a shoe in the works that may be right up your alley.

The PG2, the second generation of Paul George’s signature shoes, is themed around the PlayStation console, complete with tongues that light up. Buttons inside the tongues let the owner turn on and off those lights, shaped in the PlayStation logo and PG logo on either foot. In fact, turning those lights on sends a vibrating pulse through the shoe, akin to turning on the PlayStation Dual Shock controller.

Engadget reports that the batteries in the PG2s aren’t replaceable and have a lifespan of about 150 hours, so proud owners should be cautious about how often they use the light-up logos.

The PG2s also have a PlayStation galaxy graphic on the sock liner, which owners can download for their PS4 via a PSN voucher code embedded on the back of the left shoe. And if that weren’t gamer enough, the eyelets for the laces are meant to mimic the buttons of a PS4 controller, with green, blue, pink and purple represented in their usual order.

But Why Paul George and PlayStation? George considers himself one of the NBA’s most avid gamers and wanted his second-generation shoe to express that, according to Engadget.

As expected, these kicks are limited edition and will be available worldwide on February 10 for $110.