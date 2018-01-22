Cargo raises $5.5M to let Uber drivers sell snacks and essentials nationwide

Cargo, a startup that wants to let every rideshare driver open their own convenience store in their car, has just raised $5.5M in a round it’s calling seed preferred financing.

Over the summer we covered the company’s $1.75M seed round, at which point they were just getting started. Now they have 2,500 cars on the road in NYC, Chicago, Boston and Minneapolis, with 20,000 driver signups from all 50 states.

The funding comes from CRCM Ventures and eighteen94 capital, which is Kellogg’s venture capital fund. Kellogg is also an early customer of Cargo, who along with companies like Mars Wrigley and Red Bull use the startup as a marketing and distribution channel to push free products to Cargo passengers. In return for providing the free products and paying a marketing fee these CPG companies get anonymous data about when their products are given away, so they can figure things out like what time of they day their products would sell best.