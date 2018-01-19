Original Content podcast: Amazon visits the paranoid worlds of Philip K. Dick

Amazon has already taken on Philip K. Dick with The Man In The High Castle (which is based on his award-winning alternate history novel of the same name). Now it’s using his short stories as the basis for an anthology series called Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.

On the latest episode of the Original Content podcast, TechCrunch’s Jordan Crook, Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha talk about their initial impressions of the series.

The adaptations are only tenuously related to the stories, and like most anthology shows, the quality varies dramatically from episode to episode. But some of the segments are quite good, and even when they’re not, it’s fun to see stars like Bryan Cranston, Janelle Monae and Anna Paquin bringing Dick’s paranoid and mind-bending ideas to life.

We also cover the nostalgia-heavy trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Everything Sucks!, the premiere of David Letterman’s new Netflix show (guest starring Barack Obama!) and Hulu’s latest announcements around The Handmaid’s Tale and Catch-22.

