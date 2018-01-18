Peugeot plans 100 percent electrified vehicle lineup by 2025

European automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to offer electric and hybrid electric powertrain options for all of its vehicles by 2025, according to CEO Carlos Tavares. The chief executive also said that PSA will seek to re-enter the U.S. market, according to Reuters, and revealed that they company aims to offer partial autonomous driving features on 80 percent of its car lineup by 2030, with a full 10 percent of the cars it sells capable of full self-driving operation.

That’s a list of three very ambitious goals, especially given Peugeot’s exit from the U.S. market over two decades ago, but Tavares has discussed the plan to re-enter the U.S. previously. The plan, per the executive, speaking at the North American Strategic Auto Show, is to return with ride services first, using vehicles made by other brands, and then to put its own cars in service in a similar capacity, while finally selling its own vehicles to consumers after that as a third and final step.

As for its plans around electrification and autonomy, these reflect the goals set by many of PSA’s automaker rivals. Any automaker not claiming a path to total electrification (which means, by most carmaker interpretations, offering electric and hybrid options, not replacing ICE models entirely) is behind the trend at this point.

PSA’s autonomous goals are perhaps the most ambitious aspect of the strategy laid out by Tavares, though the company recently did begin an autonomous pilot program in France with AImotive, however, and it’s done other work with company’s including Nutonomy, which is now part of self-driving technology provider and legacy tier 1 automotive supplier Aptiv.