Fortnite Battle Royale gets an updated map

Fortnite, which has topped 50 million players, has released an update to the game in the form of version V.2.2.0. The patch is significant in that it brings a long-awaited update to the Battle Royale map.

Fortnite Battle Royale quite literally takes a page out of the PUBG playbook. In it, 100 players are dropped into a map, where they loot for gear and try to take down the competition. But only one can survive.

Players will now find three new areas along the western side of the map, including Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts, and and Junk Junction, as well as new biomes.

Beyond the new additions to the map, V.2.2.0 also brings with it a few new features. For one, voice chat will be extended to the pre-game lobby, letting squads and duos get a plan together before the game actually begins. Squads and duos should also be aware that there is no friendly fire in the new update.

Epic doesn’t seem too decisive in that move, writing:

This is exploratory and subject to change. We will be closely evaluating this and want your feedback!

The patch also retunes and rebalances weapons and other animations, and includes bug fixes. You can check out the full patch notes here.

Fortnite’s Battle Royale is a free-to-play game, and the update is available across Xbox, PS4 and PC.