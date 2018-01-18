Uber
Silicon Valley
News
cities
review

Crunch Report | Amazon reveals 20 finalists for second HQ

Posted by
Next Story

Varo Money raises $45 million for mobile banking without fees

Today’s Stories 

  1. Amazon reveals top 20 city candidates for its second HQ
  2. Farewell, unpaid blogger: HuffPost drops free contributor platform that drove its growth
  3. Uber’s big SoftBank deal has officially closed

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • News
  • cities
  • Silicon Valley
  • Uber
  • review
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Varo Money raises $45 million for mobile banking without fees

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard