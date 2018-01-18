A new date for Startup Battlefield Dubai

We’re thrilled to be heading to Dubai, but as it turns out, it will be a little later than expected. Due to scheduling changes, Startup Battlefield Dubai, originally slated for April 2018, will now take place in January 2019. This will give us even more time to make this an incredible event in a truly exciting region for tech and startups.

What happens if you’re thinking about applying?

Still apply! This round of applications will still close on January 25th, 2018 and we will consider you for our upcoming Startup Battlefield events. That includes Startup Battlefield Dubai if you still fit the criteria by January 1st, 2019.

What happens if you’ve already applied?

You will stay in the pool for our next scheduled Startup Battlefield and will be considered for Startup Battlefield Dubai if you still fit the criteria by January 1st, 2019. You may also choose to withdraw your application if you wish.

Thank you to our incredible community of founders for sharing your startups with us. We’re looking forward to your applications!

Post updated with current application period closing date.