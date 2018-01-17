If you’re based in the SF Bay Area, you’re likely familiar with the annual party we host with August Capital every summer. After 12 years, that event still sells out fast and gathers top investors and founders in Silicon Valley for an evening of networking and fun. In keeping with that spirit, TechCrunch will be hosting our 1st Annual Winter Party in San Francisco and add a special spin to the gathering. Since we’ve retired the Crunchies, we think it’s a no-brainer to echo our late awards show in a tongue-in-cheek way. Not only will you enjoy an evening of cocktails and canapés with the TC team, we’ll have games, plenty of photo ops, giveaways and a couple of fun ways we’ll say our final goodbyes to the Crunchies.



The shindig will be held in the multi-level facility at Galvanize in San Francisco on Friday, February 23. While the venue is large, it won’t be able to hold all of Silicon Valley, so tickets are very limited and released on a rolling basis for $85 each. If you are a startup and want to demo your product with us at this event, demo tables are available for purchase at $1000 each.



More about the Winter Party:



When? Friday, February 23, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where? Galvanize, 44 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA 94105

How? Get tickets here for just $85 each. There are only a limited number of tickets for this event. Tickets will be released in batches so if you don’t see any availability – stay tuned to TechCrunch for our next release (following us on Facebook or Twitter works great), as they sell out quickly.

TechCrunch parties have a history of being the place you want to meet your future investor, acquirer or co-founder. Our Summer Party host, August Capital, will be also there in strength among many other top venture firms. And to top it all off, we’re going to give away some really great door prizes: TC swag, Amazon Echos and tickets to our flagship event this September, Disrupt SF.



Hope to see you all there!



