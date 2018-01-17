Anomali secures $40 million Series D led by Lumia Capital to scale threat detection solution

Anomali, a threat detection and mitigation company, announced a hefty $40 million Series D investment today led by Lumia Capital. The company was previously known as ThreatStream.

New investors Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), Telstra and Sozo Ventures along with returning investors GV, General Catalyst, IVP and Paladin Capital Group also participated in the round.

The company would not discuss the current valuation for the deal, which CEO Hugh Njemanze says closed last week. Anomali has now raised a total of $96 million.

While it changed its name from ThreatStream, that name still lives in the form of a product that uses various free and commercial sources to track known threats. Using that information, ThreatStream can monitor and detect breaches.

Meanwhile Anomali, a product the company developed in 2016 goes a step further. Once a company becomes aware of a known threat, it can scan your networks and see if you have been breached. “Upon discovery of a new breach type, Anomali can determine in real time if the network has already been attacked,” Njemanze explained. If the company is clean, they see a big green check mark in the dashboard. If not, they help them mitigate and build a defense against the breach.

The company plans to focus on international expansion with the new influx of cash, specifically taking aim at Europe, The Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

In addition to the funding, Anomali also announced two new finance executives with Christopher Smith as Chief Revenue Officer and Drew Hamer as Chief Financial Officer. This could be a sign of a maturing company, preparing for the next steps in its evolution.

Anomali, which launched in 2013, currently has around 200 employees and 300 large enterprises subscribing customers including a large percentage of the Fortune 100, according to Njemanze. Named customers include Alaska Airlines, Bank of England and Citigroup.

