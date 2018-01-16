Expanding into new markets, Namely adds former Box exec, Graham Younger, as president

Graham Younger, a former executive vice president of Box and longtime enterprise software executive, is joining the human resources services provider Namely as its new president.

The New York-based company, which provides human resources management software for mid-sized companies, is growing, and has plans to expand its geographic footprint with offices in Los Angeles and Atlanta. And Younger is seen as key to that effort, and the company’s march toward an eventual public offering.

Younger’s addition to the Namely organization, where he will handle operations from Los Angeles, indicates the city’s growing strength in a traditionally under-represented aspect of its startup technology landscape — enterprise software.

Younger held roles at SAP SuccessFactors and Oracle before landing at Box. His work there brought him to the attention of Jeffrey Katzenberg and DreamWorks Animation’s software subsidiary Nova, where he worked until the company was sold in 2016 and the Nova project wound down.

“I’ve been impressed by Namely’s ability to give companies insight into their biggest investment: human capital. We’re in the midst of a talent war, and companies that are able to better serve and understand their talent will win,” says Younger in a statement.

With more than $150 million raised from True Ventures, Matrix Partners and Sequoia Capital, Namely is certainly in a position to prep for a public offering — something Younger had experience with at Box, where he increased revenue by roughly $200 million.

The bull run in the current public markets seem to be encouraging a slew of technology to go public, and although Younger declined to discuss specific plans for a public offering, the company is clearly prepping to give its investors some liquidity.

